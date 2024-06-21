× Expand No Fences Daleville Summer Concert Series with No Fences - The Ultimate Garth Brooks Experience

No Fences is the premier tribute to country music icon Garth Brooks featuring Dusty Miller, "Garth". Located in the heart of the Midwest, No Fences faithfully replicates the sound, look and feel of a Garth Brooks concert. Founded out of the love of Garth Brooks’ music, their “Garth” credits the man himself for inspiring him to pick up a guitar at 11 years old.

The No Fences band is comprised of seasoned players hailing from all over the Midwest including Nashville TN. Band members have opened for Brad Paisley, Toby Keith and The Kentucky Headhunters. Dusty Miller also provided back up vocals for country music legend Kenny Rogers.

Make plans now to check out their show, a non-stop roller coaster ride celebrating all things Garth!🎸

Opening for No Fences is a group of talented musicians in a newly formed band, Big Daddy Ray. You'll love them!

Admission is just $5.00 and net proceeds benefit non-profits!