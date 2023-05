Daleville Summer Concert Series

The Daleville Town Center Performance Pavilion provides a permanent outdoor, covered performance stage and outdoor festival venue.

A great location for great entertainment!

Please no pets, outside food or beverages, coolers or umbrellas.

Visit our Facebook page for specific event details.

SATURDAY MAY 06: FUZZY LOGIC

FRIDAY MAY 12: TAYLOR AUSTIN DYE

SATURDAY MAY 20: THE WORX

SATURDAY JUNE 03: THE KINGS

FRIDAY JUNE 09: NO FENCES - A Garth Brooks Tribute

SATURDAY JUNE 17: Event 3-9pm. Five Dollar Shake 3-5; Fuzzy Logic 5-9pm. Mountain Grille, Ferguson Family Provisions, Kefi Food Truck & Empanada Nirvana on site

SATURDAY JULY 08: BANNANAS AT LARGE - Reunion Show

FRIDAY JULY 14: BOTTOM OF THE BARREL

SATURDAY JULY 22: FIVE SHADES OF GRAY

SATURDAY AUGUST 05: BEN TROUT Party Band

FRIDAY AUGUST 11: MARTIN & KELLY

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 02: THE BOGEYS

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 15: MORGAN MYLES

SATURDAY OCTOBER 07: BIG DADDY RAY