Daleville Summer Concert Series

to

Daleville Town Center 90 Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083

Presented by Bank of Botetourt and Michelob Ultra...Fuzzy Logic returns to Daleville Town Center for an epic night of live music and family friendly fun!

Admission is just $5 and children 12 and under are free.

Gates open at 5pm and the band starts at 6pm.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase from Mountain Grille

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to
