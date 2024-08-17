Daleville Summer Concert Series: The Ben Trout Party Band

Event by Daleville Town Center! Net proceeds benefit area non-profits. Tonight's non-profits include: The Botetourt Rotary Club and FREE. Help us raise money for local charities!

Presented by Bank of Botetourt & Michelob Ultra, don't miss this amazing local band and crowd favorite!

The Artist:

https://www.facebook.com/BenTroutMusic

You do not want to miss this amazing local band. Full of energy and covering all the hits from 60's, 70's, 80's, 90's and 2000's - there is sure to be something for everyone! This is a full band show!

Gates & Info:

Open at 5:00PM. Tickets are purchased at the gate. Entry is just $5. Children 12 and under are free. No re-entry.

Food:

We have delicious food for sale from

Mountain Grille, Kefi Greek Food with a passion, Serena Belle's Kettle Corn, Delicia's Gourmet Ice and The Local Lemon. They offer great menus in addition to non-alcoholic beverages.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Seating:

Please bring your own blanket/chair, all bags are subject to search.

The Good Stuff:

Beer, sangria, club cocktails and hard seltzers available for purchase. Our featured craft brewer rotates per event. We have domestic favorites as well.

https://www.facebook.com/pashortdist

Please No:

weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets

Thank you Bank of Botetourt, Michelob Ultra, Protos Security, Stateson Homes, Roanoke Cement, Daleville Town Center Apartments, John Alderson Agency, Valley Front Business, Better Sofas, Virginia Mountain Mortgage, Mutual Assurance & Fincastle Herald, for the tremendous support!