Daleville Summer Concert Series with The Bogeys
Daleville Town Center 90 Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083
Presented by Bank of Botetourt & Michelob Ultra, The Bogeys are coming to rock the Town Center! If you missed them in 2023, here's your chance to see a great band!
Admission is just $5.00 and children 12 and under are free.
Beer tickets are on sale for $5.00. The selection rotates and we also have seltzer, cider, club cocktails and sangria options.
Food Vendors are Mountain Grille Food Truck and Kefi Greek Food with a passion! The Rad Shack and Serena Belle's Kettle Corn will also be on site. Come hungry!
Bring your own chair/blanket.
Please No pets, tents/umbrellas, outside food/beverage, coolers, containers or weapons permitted. No re-entry
Proceeds benefit Botetourt area non-profit organizations.