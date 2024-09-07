Daleville Summer Concert Series with The Bogeys

× Expand The Bogeys Band The Bogeys

Presented by Bank of Botetourt & Michelob Ultra, The Bogeys are coming to rock the Town Center! If you missed them in 2023, here's your chance to see a great band!

Admission is just $5.00 and children 12 and under are free.

Beer tickets are on sale for $5.00. The selection rotates and we also have seltzer, cider, club cocktails and sangria options.

Food Vendors are Mountain Grille Food Truck and Kefi Greek Food with a passion! The Rad Shack and Serena Belle's Kettle Corn will also be on site. Come hungry!

Bring your own chair/blanket.

Please No pets, tents/umbrellas, outside food/beverage, coolers, containers or weapons permitted. No re-entry

Proceeds benefit Botetourt area non-profit organizations.