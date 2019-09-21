Daleville Summer Concert Series - Fuzzy Logic

The most popular Saturday night concert series continues in beautiful Botetourt County presented by Bank of Botetourt and Bud Light!

Fuzzy Logic returns to Daleville Town Center!

Food provided by pomegranate restaurant and gathering place Fork In The Road Food Truck and The Kettle Cooker Express. Thank you to our corporate sponsors who include: Bank of Botetourt, Bud Light, Stateson Homes, The Bank of Fincastle, John Alderson Agency, Lumos Networks, Valley Business FRONT, Fincastle Herald, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and Century21 Wampler Realty,

Please no pets, coolers, outside food/beverage, tents or umbrellas.