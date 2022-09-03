Daleville Summer Concert Series - The Bogeys

to

Daleville Town Center 90 Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083

Brand new to the Daleville Summer Concert Series line up - The Bogeys will be hitting the Bank of Botetourt stage!   

This amazing band will have you tapping your toes to classic rock classics all night long!  Come enjoy a great night of live music in beautiful Botetourt County! 

Location is 90 Town Center Street, Daleville, VA  24083 - Daleville Town Center

Food Trucks will be on site - Check out our Facebook Page/Events for additional details. 

Domestic draft beer and craft selections available along with cider, seltzer and sangria options for $5.00/drink ticket.  Selections rotate throughout the season. 

Proceeds benefit Botetourt area non-profit organizations.  

Please no outside food/beverage/containers/coolers/pets/umbrellas/tents or weapons.  This is a family friendly event. 

