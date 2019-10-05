Daleville Summer Concert Series-The British Invasion Experience

The most popular Saturday night concert series continues in beautiful Botetourt County presented by Bank of Botetourt and Bud Light

The British Invasion Experience lands in Botetourt, VA at Daleville Town Center arriving from MD to present a musical explosion of the best sort! "The British Invasion Experience pays tribute not just to one act but an entire genre that changed the face of music, from The Beatles to the The Who, from The Hollies to Led Zeppelin The British Invasion Experience gives audiences a memorable, electrifying, and exciting night, by taking a trip down memory lane with a musical journey experience; leaving audiences, wanting more. Inspired by these music icons, the members of The British Invasion Experience are dedicated to engaging their audiences as they flashback to the British groups of the 60's era.

We will have fun October #craftbrews on tap along with you domestic favorites!

Food will be provided by Domino's Pizza The Kettle Cooker Express and Mountain Grille

Please no pets, coolers, outside food/beverage, tents or umbrellas.