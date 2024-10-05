Daleville Summer Concert Series with Out of Spite
to
Daleville Town Center 90 Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083
Daleville Town Center
Admission is just $5.00 and children 12 and under are free.
Beer tickets are on sale for $5.00. The selection rotates and we also have seltzer, cider, club cocktails and sangria options.
Bring your own chair/blanket.
Please No pets, tents/umbrellas, outside food/beverage, coolers, containers or weapons permitted. No re-entry
Proceeds benefit Botetourt area non-profit organizations.
Check Out The Band! Band Facebook Page
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music