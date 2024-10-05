Daleville Summer Concert Series with Out of Spite

to

Daleville Town Center 90 Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083

Admission is just $5.00 and children 12 and under are free.

Beer tickets are on sale for $5.00. The selection rotates and we also have seltzer, cider, club cocktails and sangria options.

Bring your own chair/blanket.

Please No pets, tents/umbrellas, outside food/beverage, coolers, containers or weapons permitted. No re-entry

Proceeds benefit Botetourt area non-profit organizations.

Check Out The Band! Band Facebook Page

