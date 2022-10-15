× Expand Dan Marshall Dan Marshall live at Sinkland Farms

Bring your lawn chair and dancing shoes to the farm after the Pumpkin Festival! Dan Marshall was one of the country crooners in the top 14 on the 2022 'American Idol’ show and a former Va Tech football player. He will be playing into the night with food trucks and drinks on the terrace! Gates open at 6pm. Show from 7-11pm.

Admission - $15 general admission, $14 for seniors, active military and first responders. (Separate from Festival Admission)

Tickets at https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/fall-concert

Dan hales from Chesapeake, VA. Born into a Marine Corps family, he shares a great love for his country, as well as respect for families like his own. Dan excelled in sports all through high school, playing Quarterback and Linebacker. He then walked on to the Virginia Tech football team, where he lettered for three years and saw action in over 30 collegiate games. For his VT performance, Marshall received the Paul Frederick Cobb Award at the end of the 2019 season for being the player with the most spirit. While at Virginia Tech, Dan majored in agribusiness.

Dan began to kindle his passion for music at the age of twelve, learning the basics on piano. At 18, he picked up a guitar and taught himself a few chords, quickly igniting his passion to play country music.

His style is heavily influenced by country music and classic rock. His main musical influences are Garth Brooks, George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Willie Nelson, Randy Travis, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Eric Church.

https://sinklandfarms.com/events-calendar/dan-marshall-live-at-sinkland-farms

https://danmarshallofficial.com/

https://www.facebook.com/danmarshallofficial/