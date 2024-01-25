Dan & The Fam
Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill 413 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia
9:30 p.m. | Free Admission
A melodic odyssey of sonic exploration. Dan & The Fam is a psychedelic groove rock band from Richmond, VA that delivers unforgettable live performances filled with soul soaring originals, funky improvised arrangements, and special guest sit-ins that make every show unique.
