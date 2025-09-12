Dangermuffin w. Pressing Strings

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

It's been way too long since Dangermuffin graced the Sanctuary stage. Please welcome them back along with Pressing Strings on support September 12, 2025.

Dangermuffin are storytellers. Casting images that are timeless yet novel, the band blends mindful lyrics with contemplative sounds, creating songs aimed at reinvigorating the soul. Having played festival stages and concert halls across the US and beyond, this seasoned outfit continues to share its music through live shows as well as online, where their streaming numbers have recently garnered exponential growth. The band’s far-reaching catalog is ripe with engaging, singable tracks that ask to be played on repeat.

Dangermuffin’s 2024 self-titled release reaches sunward, elevating the band’s role as a well rooted, unparalleled presence that crosses the borders of Americana, Folk, Jam, and Rock. Recorded in the vast halls of Echo Mountain, a church turned into a legendary recording studio in the heart of Asheville, NC, this collection of songs showcases the band’s continued growth and commitment to their craft. Dan Lotti’s powerful vocals soar through the hallowed rafters of the old church as he sings on themes of light, healing, and growth, while floating on the beachy and breezy sounds we have come to recognize as uniquely Dangermuffin. The recent addition of Andrew Hendryx on mandolin adds a fresh hue to the band’s palette. Hendryx’s colorful style coupled with Mike Sivilli’s lyrical guitar lines, creates a newfound dialogue that propels the band into unexplored territory. At the cornerstone we find the distinct and diverse drumming of Steven Sandifer, providing a comfortable yet firm bedrock for the quartet’s storytelling. This 2024 self-titled release marks a season of synergy and rediscovery for Dangermuffin.

On Icarus, the first single released from the new album, we find ourselves on a winged journey, flying fearlessly towards love and light. “A million stars, a million names, but always one thing remains the same. We are living in the same way, and we’ll die someday.” New Sol takes us on a search for discovery; looking to the sun we find ourselves anew. “I am. I am a new soul. I don't wanna give up, I don't wanna grow old.” Iris invites listeners to come and “walk a mile with me,” observing that nature’s beauty is everywhere. “Iris, I see your love is all around.” I Will Never Forget is a voyage into our dreams as we think of those who have passed and how we remember them. “I cannot remember, still I will never forget. I cannot remember, still I will never forget you, forget you.”

Pressing Strings is a critically acclaimed group based out of Annapolis, Maryland tied loosely to indie, soul rock, and Americana roots. This singer-songwriter meets power rhythm section, is merging old and new influences in a manner that is not easily defined but universally welcomed. Over the last decade, the group has toured with such acts as Gov't Mule, JJ Grey, Rachael Yamagata, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Neal Francis, and Rusted Root, all the while independently releasing a remarkable amount of studio material. Performing and touring has brought them to stages at Peach Festival, Firefly, FloydFest, Island Exodus, Brooklyn Bowl, The Caverns and even a Fast and Furious Cast wedding! True Story.

TICKETS

General Admission (All ages) - $23.67 | Standing room only

Mobility Accessible Admission (All ages) - $23.67

Stool Seating (All ages) - $31.22 | Tall stool seats arranged at tables of 6-8 people on the main floor

Bench Seating (All ages) - $42.02

Mezzanine Seating (All ages) - $42.02

GET TICKETS