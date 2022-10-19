× Expand Prevention Council of Roanoke eb-laura_stack_hvhs_nhs The Dangerous Truth about Today's Marijuana - with Laura Stack

Laura Stack was a 30-year Hall of Fame Speaker and bestselling author of personal productivity books, until Nov. 20, 2019, when her 19-year-old son, Johnny, died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates. She responded by forming the nonprofit - Johnny’s Ambassadors - to educate parents, teens and communities about the dangers of today’s high-THC marijuana on adolescent brain development, mental illness and suicide. Laura now shares Johnny’s story to help teens #StopDabbing.

This event is FREE and open to the public, but you must register at bit.ly/laurastack_roanoke. This event is brought to you by the Prevention Council of Roanoke.