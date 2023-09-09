× Expand Jefferson Center

Daniel Barksdale is back with a brand new theatrical stage play production, Daniel Barksdale's Sunday Morning (The Stage Play).

Devastating news is about to be announced to the members of Reverend Franklin's congregation as he prepares to reopen his church from the pandemic. However, with the members experiencing their own personal drama, relationship issues, and family turmoil will the news ever get to be announced?

Daniel Barksdale's Sunday Morning (The Stage Play) is now on tour, go to DanielBarksdale.com to see where the production will be next.