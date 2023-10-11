Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

DOORS: 6:30p | SHOW 8:00p

Daniel Donato blew our minds right into outer space when he played The Sanctuary last year. We are beyond ready to blast off into 21st Century Cosmic Country!

When people first meet Daniel Donato, they’re not fully braced for this walking tornado of creative energy. “They think there’s something that tips the scale in ways they don’t understand,” says Donato about his over-the-top, slightly manic vibe. “But what actually tips the scale is the amount of thought and analysis I put into my work and art, all of which is taken from the lessons of my life.”

Donato, a 25-year-old Nashville native, has distilled those life lessons into his debut album, A Young Man’s Country, his proper introduction to the general musical audience. Recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium in a mere two days and produced by guitar-ace Robben Ford, the record weaves outlaw country, Grateful Dead-style Americana, and first-rate songwriting into a singular form Donato calls “21st-century cosmic country.”

