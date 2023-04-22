Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seats

Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass play powerful, unadorned, and intense traditional bluegrass. There is no hybrid or genre-bending music here. Their combination of instrumentation and vocals convey the energy and emotion of classic bluegrass and country music. Danny’s lead vocals will captivate your senses, so much so that many prominent musicians, including Alison Krauss, have considered Danny as one of their favorite singers. His voice combines powerful range and soulful blues with a sound like no one else in bluegrass today.