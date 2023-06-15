Darius Rucker - Budweiser Summer Series

× Expand Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Join us in Downtown Roanoke's Elmwood Park as we present Darius Rucker at the 2023 Budweiser Summer Series!

If you're attending the show, please review our Important Show Day Info!

Ticket Information:

General Admission Tickets - $60 per person. $8 from each ticket sold will go directly to Life Ring Foundation's Fighting Kids Cancer initiative. Read below for more information.

Children 6 and under are free

Gates Open: 6:00pm

Show Starts: 8:00pm

Show Opener: Drew Green

*Please note that tickets will only be sold through etix. Any tickets from other ticketing agents are not valid and will not be accepted.

About Life Ring Foundation's Fighting Kids Cancer

Help us give children in Southwest Virginia a fighting chance against pediatric cancer and blood disease. Lack of funding, research and treatment options are challenges on a national scale and impact our children locally as well. Life Ring Foundation and Carilion Clinic are committed to bringing the latest programs and highest caliber care to pediatric patients in our region, eliminating the need for families to travel outside the area for treatment. We need your help.

There absolutely needs to be more resources for Roanoke’s children. The Roanoke-based Life Ring Foundation (501(c)3) has teamed up with Carilion Clinic to create the Fighting Kids’ Cancer initiative. The initiative’s goal is to include a world-class pediatric cancer treatment center in Carilion’s new cancer center.

We’ve set a big goal, $20 million, and 100% of funds donated to the Fighting Kids’ Cancer initiative will go towards creating this new pediatric cancer center. With cutting-edge resources in our area, families can feel easy knowing they can stay here with their support systems and receive the best available care and outcomes.

For more information, visit fightingkidscancer.com