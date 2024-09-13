× Expand Alicia Hollingsworth 7.15 - 1 After Dark

The Virginia Museum of Transportation presents

After Dark: A Haunted Museum Experience

Friday September 13th from 5-9pm

Admission is $20 and your all-inclusive ticket includes: Live haunted history podcast recording with Elisha’s Haunted VA, candlelight railyard tours ongoing throughout the night, paranormal investigation activities throughout the night with Virginia Paranormal, desert tastings with The Desert Bar, spirit tasting with Brady’s Distillery (must be 21 and up with valid ID) music from The Band Paul, afterhours museum exploration, costume contest and more. Limited tickets available.