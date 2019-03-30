DARKSIDE EXPERIENCE
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24014
Pink Floyd has long resonated as one of the greatest pioneer groups in classic rock. The landscapes and dreams they generated with their music have touched numerous generations with a longevity that still finds new ears. Their songs have touched countless hearts, shaped blissful experiences, and etched memories deeply into our souls. The Darkside Experience was born out of a mutual love and respect for the music of Pink Floyd. The band is excited to bring the life and experience of Pink Floyd’s music to the area in a live arena with some of the valley’s most talented musicians!
Info
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24014