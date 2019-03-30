Pink Floyd has long resonated as one of the greatest pioneer groups in classic rock. The landscapes and dreams they generated with their music have touched numerous generations with a longevity that still finds new ears. Their songs have touched countless hearts, shaped blissful experiences, and etched memories deeply into our souls. The Darkside Experience was born out of a mutual love and respect for the music of Pink Floyd. The band is excited to bring the life and experience of Pink Floyd’s music to the area in a live arena with some of the valley’s most talented musicians!