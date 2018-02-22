Daryl Davis, Klan-Destine Relationships: a Black Race relations expert journeys into the KKK

Author of Klan-Destine Relationships and Accidental Courtesy, Daryl Davis, is not white. He is not even light-skinned. He is black, and yet Daryl Davis has come into closer contact with member of the Ku Klux Klan than most white non-members, and continues to do so to this day. This makes Davis one of the most unique lecturers speaking about race relations. Davis gives hope to audiences to feel empowered to confront their own prejudices an overcome fears to find common ground and peace among the most unlikely adversaries. Davis’ book has received acclaim from CNN, CNBC, Good Morning America, the Learning Channel, National Public Radio, The Washington Post and the Washington Times, The Baltimore Sun, The American Ethical Union, The Washington Ethical Society and National Geographic.

This event is free and open to the public.

This event is sponsored by the Offices of Community Programs, Multicultural Affairs and Student Affairs.