Daryl Hall with Special Guest Todd Rundgren

Daryl Hall is a modern-day renaissance man, an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the best-selling duo of all time, the star of his very own award-winning web series-turned-TV staple, Live from Daryl’s House, as well as a successful venue owner with “Daryl’s House,” a restored live music space in Pawling, N.Y. In support of the release of BeforeAfter (Legacy Recordings), the first-ever solo retrospective by Daryl Hall, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced yet another seven date expansion of his first solo tour in a decade. The tour launched April 1st, simultaneously as his first-ever solo retrospective, BeforeAfter, a two-disc set released by Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. Compiled and sequenced by Hall, BeforeAfter features thirty tracks spanning all five of his solo albums, from the 1980’s Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs through 2011’s Laughing Down Crying, which was co-produced with longtime Hall compatriot T-Bone Wolk, who sadly passed before the album was released.