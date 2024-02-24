DaShawn Hickman Presents Sacred Steel

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20 general admission, $25 reserved seating

Join us at the Floyd Country Store on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7:00 PM for a live concert with DaShawn Hickman. Sacred Steel is a blues-gospel tradition dating back to the Pentecostal-Holiness churches of the 1930s. DaShawn Hickman grew up hearing the pedal steel in the tiny House of God church his family attended in Mt. Airy, North Carolina, listening to his mother play lap steel in their home. Now, Hickman puts his own spin on Sacred Steel and is one of the foremost contemporary practitioners of the Sacred Steel tradition. Can’t make it to the show? Livestream it on Floyd Country Store TV.