× Expand Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage

Date My Friend

When: Saturday, February 8th, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Where: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage

Looking to set your friend up with someone amazing?

Or maybe you're the amazing single ready to meet new people?

Join us for Date My Friend, a fun and interactive matchmaking event where you get to pitch your single friend to a room full of potential matches! Whether you’re the matchmaker or the star of the show, this event is designed for laughs, connection, and possibly love!

Sign Up for Your Slot

Reserve a time to pitch your friend (or yourself) by registering here: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSfm.../viewform...

Pay for Your Slot

Each pitch costs $5. This small fee helps ensure you’re committed and helps us keep the lineup full! If you can’t pitch your friend, please let us know ASAP so we can adjust. https://order.toasttab.com/.../starr-hill-pilot-brewery...

Prepare Your Pitch

Get creative! You’ll have 3-5 minutes to present your friend (or yourself) to the audience.

Share their hobbies, interests, favorite things, and what makes them awesome.

Include fun facts or tell a memorable story!

Be creative! You can make a slideshow, use props, or just tell it like it is.

Pitch Examples

"Meet Jane! She's an adventure-loving foodie who can name every craft beer she's ever tried. She's looking for someone who’s as excited about hiking trails as they are about taco trucks."

"This is Chris. He’s a Marvel enthusiast, trivia champ, and a dog dad to the cutest golden retriever. He’s hoping to meet someone who loves board games and late-night ice cream runs."

Tools for Making Your Pitch

Canva (it’s free!) – Create visually stunning slides or infographics to show off your friend’s best qualities. https://www.canva.com/

Google Slides – Quick and easy to organize your presentation. https://slides.google.com/

Not sure where to start? No worries! We’ll have examples on-site to inspire you, and the vibe will be casual and fun.

Don’t miss your chance to connect, laugh, and help your friend (or yourself!) find something special.

Register now to grab your spot: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSfm.../viewform...

Questions? Email us at: shannon@starrhill.com

Let’s make this Valentine’s season one to remember!