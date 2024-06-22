× Expand Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges

All shows are 🌧 rain or 🌞 shine!

Gates open at 6:00PM.

🎟 Will call is located at the entrance to the right of the ValleyStar Credit Union box office.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Kids 12 and under are free in general admission areas!

🚫 No re-entry.

💲 Credit cards and cash are accepted at the gate. Some vendors may only accept cash.

🚗 Concert Parking Instructions: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

🪑 SEATING: You are welcome to bring your own chair OR you can rent one from us for $5 at concessions.

🍗 Food: Various food options will be available from local food vendors. Please see the Facebook Event for more details. We will have Pepsi products (including Dr Pepper, of course!) and water, as well as beer, wine, and hard seltzers available for purchase.

🚫 Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

🐶 Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on a leash.

Dave Matthews Tribute Band:

Their name says it all: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band. For nearly 20 years, the band has been performing sold out shows around the world; playing over 1,500 dates in 46 states and 8 countries. Many go to their live shows with reservations, high expectations, and the burning question, “Do these guys sound like the real Dave Matthews Band?” Almost always the answer is, “Yes!”

Beyond mastering the DMB sound and the relentless touring, what separates The Dave Matthews Tribute Band from other cover bands is their passion, love, and respect for DMB and their music. That is what makes you come out of one of their shows saying, “Yeah, they really do sound like the real Dave Matthews Band.”

THANK YOU to our vendors and sponsors!!

A video tour of Dr Pepper Park is available on our website. DrPepperPark.com