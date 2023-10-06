David Ramey: Gainsboro Road and Beyond

× Expand Courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art David Ramey (American, 1939-2017), Gainsboro Road (detail), ©David Ramey

This exhibition features colorful drawings accompanied by penetrating stories from former Gainsboro resident David A. Ramey, Sr., who documented his cherished memories of the Black communities lost to a series of “urban renewal” projects in Roanoke begun in the mid-1950s and extending into the early 1970s.