David Ramey: Gainsboro Road and Beyond
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art
David Ramey (American, 1939-2017), Gainsboro Road (detail), ©David Ramey
This exhibition features colorful drawings accompanied by penetrating stories from former Gainsboro resident David A. Ramey, Sr., who documented his cherished memories of the Black communities lost to a series of “urban renewal” projects in Roanoke begun in the mid-1950s and extending into the early 1970s.
