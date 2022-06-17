Day of Action Park Clean-Up

× Expand United Way of Roanoke Valley Day of Action 2022 graphic

Volunteers from around the Roanoke Valley will gather at Booker T. Washington Park, 1610 Burrell Street NW for the annual Day of Action volunteering event on June 17th.

From 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., volunteers will pitch in to clean the Northwest Roanoke park, beautifying it for our community’s children and families. After, they’ll gather for lunch together.

This year’s Day of Action event is a partnership between UWRV, Clean Valley Council and City of Roanoke Parks & Recreation.

To register or learn more, visit www.uwrv.org/day-of-action

About Day of Action:

Traditionally held in June, Day of Action invites volunteers of all ages to rally together around important issues. Volunteers from more than 570 local United Ways in 17 countries work together to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in each community.

This year, United Way has developed innovative and socially distant volunteer opportunities to keep partners, staff and volunteers healthy and safe while they continue to meet community needs.

