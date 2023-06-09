DAY OUT WITH THOMAS™ AT TWEETSIE RAILROAD

× Expand None None

All Aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine is heading to a station near you and bringing a colorful new spin to Day Out With Thomas events. For the first time ever, Thomas & Friends will be celebrating the magic and beauty of color with Day Out With Thomas: The Color Tour. The Color Tour will be stopping at Tweetsie Railroad on June 9-12 and 15-18, 2023.

Day Out With Thomas is a fun-filled, family event that takes place at Heritage Railways across the country. Every ticket includes an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine as well as access to a full day of activities for the whole family to enjoy. Guests will be able to enjoy live entertainment, photo ops with Thomas and Sir Topham Hatt, lawn games as well as stop by the gift shop for exclusive Thomas swag!

This year, Day Out With Thomas is celebrating color. Guests can expect plenty of colorful, family-friendly activities. Even Thomas will be getting in on the fun. Fans will be able to snap photos with Thomas, who will be adorned with colorful paint splats. With plenty of fun for everyone, guests are encouraged to invite friends and family to create new memories that are certain to last a lifetime. This celebration of color is one you won’t want to miss!