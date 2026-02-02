DEAD OF WINTER- CRYSTAL SPRING GROCERY CO. ON SATURDAY 2/7/26 AT 5PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 2/7/26 at 5pm for Dead of Winter- A Murder Mystery at Crystal Spring Grocery Co. This will be an interactive murder mystery event, where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, drink, and meet new friends. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. Beer, wine, small plate options, and sandwiches/salads from the grab & go case will be available for purchase throughout the event, but are not included in the ticket. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 4:30 and 4:45pm, as the game will start promptly at 5pm.

For tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/crystal-spring-grocery