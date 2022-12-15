Deadly Holly-days Murder Mystery at Stoney Brook Vineyards on 12/15/22 at 6pm

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Thursday 12/15/22 at 6pm for a Tacky Christmas Sweater Whodunnit at Stoney Brook Vineyards. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. You are welcome to bring your own food. Wine, cheese, and crackers will be available for purchase. This event will be indoors, in the new tasting room. Everyone will get their character role at the event. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. This is an adults only event and will last from 6pm until 9pm. The tasting room will open at 5pm for those that wish to come early and will stay open until 10 pm for the group if you wish to stay when the event is over. Wearing your tackiest Christmas sweater is encouraged!

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/stoney-brook-vineyards