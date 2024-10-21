"Dear Evan Hanson"

× Expand Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post, Dear Evan Hansen is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look — from the point of view of both the parents and young people — at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for — the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other — and ourselves — along the way.

Dear Evan Hansen includes some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, such as You Will Be Found, Waving Through a Window, and For Forever, and features an uplifting score by the Tony-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winning team behind The Greatest Showman and La La Land, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, as well as a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson.

This is the first performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Moss Arts Center.