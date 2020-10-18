× Expand Taubman Museum of Art Kara Walker, Freedom, A Fable: A Curious Interpretation of the Wit of a Negress in Troubled Times (detail), 1997, Printed and die-cut pages in faux leather cover, 9 1/2 in. x 8 in. x 3/4 in., Gift of Kevin Concannon and Margo Crutchfield, 2015.049

Since the mid-1950’s, the Taubman Museum of Art (which was then known as the Roanoke Fine Arts Center) built a collection of noted works that explore and celebrate arts and culture within the larger narrative of American art.

In a Decade: Recent Acquisitions to Our Collection explores works that have been generously gifted to the Museum within the past ten years — in particular, works from three collectors who are among our most prolific:

• Mitchell Kaneff, focusing heavily on modern and contemporary art

• Ray Kass and Jerrie Pike, both of whom have a penchant for photography, abstract, and folk art

• Kevin Concannon and Margo Crutchfield, delighting visitors with unique fine art multiples

The pieces featured throughout In a Decade were curated for this exhibition to specifically reflect diverse elements from our collecting mission, which is to focus primarily on 19th and 20th century art, American art, modern and contemporary art, regional and folk art, photography, and new media, as well as design and decorative arts that emphasize artists in the American Southeast.

The Taubman Museum of Art’s collection also includes a smaller number of European and ancient Mediterranean art, as well as international works in modern and contemporary art and design. The Museum dedicates four or more galleries to showcase its permanent collection.

The more than 60 artworks featured in this exhibition are among 142 that the Museum acquired from various collectors from 2010 to 2020, bringing the Museum’s collection to more than 2,200 works.

Recent additions include renowned artists regionally, nationally, and internationally: Thomas Cowperthwait Eakins, Salvador Dalí, Lewis Hine, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Mars, John Menapace, Robert Sulkin, Mose Tolliver, Kara Walker, Yoshitomo Nara, and Aggie Zed among others.