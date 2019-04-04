Dee White / Faded Travelers

Dee White makes classic-minded country music for the modern world. Raised in small-town Alabama, he's a raw, natural songwriter, spinning the sounds and stories of the American South into songs that nod to the past while still chasing down new horizons. His songs are classics-in-the-making, inspired by traditional sounds but happily rooted in the 21st century. This isn't a throwback act. Instead, it's a contemporary, ageless take on country music — one that packs just as strong a punch today as it would've 50 years ago.

The Faded Travelers are an Americana/Country band that formed in 2015 and are based out of Vinton, VA. They's been called a modern-day Byrds, and have been described as sounding somewhere between "Outlaw Country and Bob Seger." Their first album, Restless Souls, was recorded at Railroad Town Records in Vinton, VA and mixed at OMNI Studios in Nashville, TN and was released in August of 2017.