Deep Listening Skills

Google Calendar - Deep Listening Skills - 2019-06-20 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Deep Listening Skills - 2019-06-20 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Deep Listening Skills - 2019-06-20 15:00:00 iCalendar - Deep Listening Skills - 2019-06-20 15:00:00

Jefferson Center 541 L 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Discover and practice listening techniques to help deepen understanding and reduce conflict. - $35.

Community Mediation offers monthly 2-hour seminars designed to help reduce conflict and improve communication, productivity, and happiness!

Register at: www.roact.org, Classes & Training

Info

Jefferson Center 541 L 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Workshops
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Deep Listening Skills - 2019-06-20 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Deep Listening Skills - 2019-06-20 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Deep Listening Skills - 2019-06-20 15:00:00 iCalendar - Deep Listening Skills - 2019-06-20 15:00:00