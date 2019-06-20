Deep Listening Skills
Jefferson Center 541 L 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Community Mediation (formerly The Conflict Resolution Center) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing more cooperative and less formal methods of resolving conflict. Our services and training include mediation, facilitation, and education.
Discover and practice listening techniques to help deepen understanding and reduce conflict. - $35.
Community Mediation offers monthly 2-hour seminars designed to help reduce conflict and improve communication, productivity, and happiness!
Register at: www.roact.org, Classes & Training
