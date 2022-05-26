× Expand Clean Valley Council SCSS May 2022 SCSS May 2022

DEFINING ROANOKE’S NEW WEATHER “NORMALS”

Every 10 years new climate “normals” are calculated, showing the changes over the past 30 years. WDBJ7 Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts dives deeper into what the newest data could mean for weather variability in the Roanoke Valley as well as sustainability for the region as a whole.

BRENT WATTS

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST – WDBJ7

Brent is a Botetourt county native and joined WDBJ7 in 1997. Over the years, he has been the meteorologist on-duty during some of the region's most incredible weather events, including tornado outbreaks, historic flooding, winter storms, and even the 2012 Derecho.

Brent has a degree in communications from Old Dominion University and is a graduate of Mississippi State University's Broadcast Meteorology Program. He has been awarded the American Meteorological Society's Seal of Approval (AMS), and has received EMMY Awards for his look back at the anniversary of the flood of 1985 and Special on Hurricane Michael.

When he's not delivering the forecast on WDBJ7, you'll find Brent visiting schools and clubs, sharing his passion for weather and the environment.