Della Mae with Laurie Lewis and Alice Gerrard

“Celebrate the life and legacy of Hazel Dickens, a trailblazer in bluegrass and a powerful voice for women in traditional music, as we mark the 100th anniversary of her birth. This special evening will feature a heartfelt tribute led by the Grammy-nominated all-woman string band Della Mae, whose artistry carries forward Dickens’ enduring influence. Joining them on stage are California bluegrass legend Laurie Lewis and the incomparable Alice Gerrard, Hazel’s collaborator in the groundbreaking duo Hazel & Alice. Don’t miss this unforgettable night honoring a true icon of American roots music.”

Della Mae is a GRAMMY-nominated all-woman string band featuring founding members Celia Woodsmith (lead vocalist/guitarist) and 2-time Grand National champion fiddle player Kimber Ludiker, along with guitarist Avril Smith, and two-time IBMA Bass Player of the Year Vickie Vaughn.

Hailing from across North America, and reared in diverse musical styles, Della Mae is one of the most charismatic and engaging roots bands touring today. They have traveled to over 30 countries spreading peace and understanding through music. Their mission as a band is to showcase top female musicians, and to improve opportunities for women and girls through advocacy, mentorship, programming, and performance.

Their live shows are foot-stomping, crowd-pleasing riots, full of the kind of high-octane instrumental skills that the band – now in its twelfth year and its third incarnation – was always intended to showcase. - The Guardian

Artist Website: https://www.dellamae.com/

Learn more about Laurie Lewis here.

Learn more about Alice Gerrard here.

Learn more about Hazel Dickens here.

