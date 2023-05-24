Delta Dental ParTEE for Kids

to

Roanoke Country Club 3360 Country Club Drive , Roanoke, Virginia 24017

  • Golf-themed cocktail party featuring food/drink, games, raffles, and a live and silent auction
  • Wednesday, May 24th, 6-9pm at Roanoke Country Club
  • FREE to attend; RSVP required
  • All are invited to join us for this special evening. You do not need to be a participant in the golf tournament the following day.  
  • Join us for a festive evening of games, live and silent* auctions, hors d’oeuvres and drinks, impact stories, and fun!
  • The silent auction will close at 7:20 p.m. providing an hour and 20 minutes of competitive bidding!

Info

Roanoke Country Club 3360 Country Club Drive , Roanoke, Virginia 24017
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
540-904-7401
to
Google Calendar - Delta Dental ParTEE for Kids - 2023-05-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Delta Dental ParTEE for Kids - 2023-05-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Delta Dental ParTEE for Kids - 2023-05-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Delta Dental ParTEE for Kids - 2023-05-24 18:00:00 ical