Delta Dental ParTEE for Kids
to
Roanoke Country Club 3360 Country Club Drive , Roanoke, Virginia 24017
×
Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia
Cute Pink Minimalist Valentines Day Greeting Postcard - 1
- Golf-themed cocktail party featuring food/drink, games, raffles, and a live and silent auction
- Wednesday, May 24th, 6-9pm at Roanoke Country Club
- FREE to attend; RSVP required
- All are invited to join us for this special evening. You do not need to be a participant in the golf tournament the following day.
- Join us for a festive evening of games, live and silent* auctions, hors d’oeuvres and drinks, impact stories, and fun!
- The silent auction will close at 7:20 p.m. providing an hour and 20 minutes of competitive bidding!
Info
Roanoke Country Club 3360 Country Club Drive , Roanoke, Virginia 24017
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family