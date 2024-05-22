Delta Dental ParTEE for Kids

The Delta Dental ParTEE for Kids takes place the evening before the golf tournament on Wednesday, May 22nd at Roanoke Country Club. It is a golf-themed cocktail party featuring games, live and silent auctions, impact stories, food, and drinks. This event is open to all, regardless of involvement the following day.

Please register to attend for a fun evening of friends, food, games, and live auction!

Wednesday, May 22

Roanoke Country Club

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Silent Auction closes at 7:20 p.m.

Program begins at 7:30 p.m.

Free to attend

Roanoke Country Club 3360 Country Club Drive , Roanoke, Virginia 24017
