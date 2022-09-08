The Best Beach Party in the Valley Returns for 2022!

We are excited to announce Delta Dental Party in Elmwood will return for 2022 bringing 19 weeks of outdoor, live music to Elmwood Park. Scroll down for the schedule!

Every Thursday from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm in Elmwood Park. Admission is $5 per person at the gate. Kids under 12 are free!

Food and beverages served on-site. Lawn chairs welcome. No outside food, drinks, or coolers, please.

Visit the Delta Dental Party in Elmwood Facebook page for event updates due to weather.

Season Passes

For all of you dedicated fans, we’ll be offering Season Passes again this year for just $85! Purchase yours here: https://downtownrke.typeform.com/to/rOl3B19q by the deadline on May 1st.

Please note, Season Pass holders will not be granted early admission into the venue this season. We received numerous complaints regarding this policy both from season pass holders and non-pass holders and are eliminating early admission. You’ll still be able to save yourself time going through admissions and simply showing your pass.

2022 Schedule:

5/19 - Bill Deal's Original Rhondels - Sponsored by Q99

5/26 - Legacy Motown Revue - Food Vendor = Mountain Grille

6/2 - The Embers featuring Craig Woolard - Sponsored by Q99

6/9 - The Catalinas

6/16 - Band of Oz

6/23 - Too Much Silvia - Food Vendor = Mountain Grille

6/30 - The Entertainers

7/7 - The Kings

7/14 - Blackwater Rhythm and Blues - Sponsored by Radford University

7/21 - Gary Lowder & Smokin' Hot

7/28 - The Pizazz Band

8/4 - Jim Quick & Coastline

8/11 - Cat5 Band - Food Vendor = Mountain Grille

8/18 Part-Time Party Band - Food Vendor = Mountain Grille

8/25 Band of Oz

9/1 - The Embers featuring Craig Woolard

9/8 - The Entertainers

9/15- The Holiday Band - Food Vendor = Mountain Grille - Sponsored by Q99

9/22 - The Kings

Each season we partner with local non-profits who help us by volunteering at our shows. In turn, DRI makes a donation to these wonderful organizations. This year's partner non-profits will be announced soon.