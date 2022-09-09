DeRay Davis With B. Simone
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, comedian-turned-actor DeRay Davis can most recently be "scene" and heard in the blockbuster mega hit 21 Jump Street, Jumping the Broom and his wildly successful Showtime 1 hour Comedy Special, DeRay Davis: Power Play. He lends his voice and writing talent to countless characters on Kanye Wests Albums the BoonDocks and currently on Adult Swims Black Dynamite!
