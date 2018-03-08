From a mild foot-tap to a frenzied finish, from something sad and slow and timeless to mesmeric rollicking reel Dervish have been bringing Irish traditional music to the world for more than 25 years. Described by the BBC as “an icon of Irish music”, the band have played at festivals from Rock in Rio to Glastonbury, toured with the Irish President and struck up tunes on the Great Wall of China. Dervish have a line-up which includes some of Ireland’s finest traditional musicians, fronted by one of the country’s best-known singers, Cathy Jordan. The Guardian newspaper commented: “Dervish are simply brilliant . . They carry Irish history with them.” Dervish are long-established as one of the biggest names in Irish music internationally. They’re renowned for live performances which match dazzling sets of tunes with stunning interpretations of traditional songs. Their studio and live albums – 12 to date – make up one of the outstanding catalogues in Irish music. They are regular visitors to the US, where their concerts are often sold out, however their fanbase stretches across several continents. They spend much of their time travelling across Europe, and have also toured in Asia, South America and Australia. read more at http://www.jeffcenter.org/dervish