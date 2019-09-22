Deschutes Kirkfest Street Party

‍We’re sending summer out with a bang at the first ever Deschutes KirkFest! This one-of-a-kind street party features everyone’s favorite craft beer, as well as Lucky’s signature libations, and a full line-up of funtastic live music fitting of Roanoke’s funky Kirk Ave.

The party gets going at 2:00 p.m. on the last day of summer (Sunday, September 22) and runs until 8:00 p.m. with the outdoor music stage featuring live performances by Cinematheque, Appalachian Soul, Clean Hearts Club, and Nicole Yun! In between sets, DJ Stevie D will be spinning the hits.

This event also showcases good eats by Lucky Restaurant, Martin’s Downtown, and a dessert truck. Music lovers can hit up the Bazaar Mobile for unique records while football fiends can find their game on the big screen. A 50/50 raffle will give everyone the chance to win.

This is one party you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars, purchase your tickets, and join us on Kirk Avenue, directly in front of Lucky Restaurant and the Spot on Kirk.

Proceeds from this event benefit two of our local non-profits: ARCH and the Spot on Kirk.

ARCH Services provides safe, supportive recovery and opportunities for self-sufficiency after crisis to the most vulnerable citizens in the Roanoke Valley.

The Spot on Kirk is an intimate music venue and gathering place in Downtown Roanoke that runs as a non-profit organization.

Tickets:

$10 in Advance | $13 at the Gate

*Ticket price includes a stainless steel KirkFest cup while supplies last!

‍Upgrade your experience with the VIP Package:

$60 in Advance | $75 at the Gate

*VIP price includes 2 tickets, 2 meals, 2 stainless steel KirkFest cups, and 4 drinks.

‍This party is brought to you by:

Deschutes Brewery

Lucky Restaurant

Wheeler Broadcasting

B2C Enterprises

The Conner Group

Downtown Roanoke