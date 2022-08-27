× Expand Floyd Center for the Arts Designing Artist Books

In this 2 day workshop, participants will learn a wide variety of hand-painted paper techniques and printmaking techniques. Using high quality water color paper and spray inks, acrylic paints, watercolor and more, students will design their very own papers. We will explore collage techniques using unique materials, mark making and hand lettering. Participants will leave with a handmade book bursting with bright, vibrant handmade papers!