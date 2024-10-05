Destination Soultown ft. The Sensational Soul Cruisers

Under the tutelage of legendary Jersey Shore saxophonist Screamin’ Steve Barlotta, The Sensational Soul Cruisers bring to you their Destination Soultown Show. This Concert focuses on iconic Classic Soul & Motown music from the period of time generally between the birth of Motown in 1960 to the release of Michael Jackson’s all-time selling Thriller Album in 1983.

Joined by 11 performers including a horn section, keyboardists, 4 vocalists and an incredible Rock & Soul rhythm section, the Destination Soultown Experience recreates a note for note and absolutely live choreographed duplication of these classic tunes, from the early pioneers of Motown, Stax Records, Carolina Beach Music and The Sound of Philadelphia. Sprinkled throughout the show you will hear the sounds of artists like : Four Tops, Temptations, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson, Sly and the Family Stone, The Spinners, Earth Wind & Fire, Edwin Starr, Sam & Dave, Carl Carton, Otis Redding, The Delfonics, Marvin Gaye, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, The Manhattans, Barry White, The Commodores, The Stylistics with many more soulful gems and surprises! The show touches on the crème de la crème of this vast catalogue from the Doo-Wop sounds of the Flamingos “I only have eyes for you” to very danceable “Ladies Night” by Kool and the Gang. With their multimedia video backdrop this show transcends generations making it one to be loved by all.

ABOUT THE SENSATIONAL SOUL CRUISERS

The Sensational Soul Cruisers are not just another 11-man vocal harmony group with horns. While it is still sometimes possible to find a band featuring a similar line up of instruments, it is unlikely that you will ever find another that performs with as much energy, passion, and talent as these guys. From their humble beginnings rehearsing in Freehold Borough at the chicken coops on Route 33 to the basement of the Cycle Shop on Throckmorton Street, this band has come a long way from its “Eddie and the Cruisers” days to become one of New Jersey’s best kept secrets.

Under the tutelage of legendary Jersey Shore sax player Screamin’ Steve Barlotta, who has been the captain of this fantastic soul cruise for over 30 years, who has catapulted this band from the recesses of a dingy basement to over 200 performances a year while capturing the true essence of the Jersey Shore sound and its true R&B roots. Fortunately for those of us that feel that the sound of classic Philly Soul, Motown, Disco, Stax, and the music of The Temptations, Four Tops, Earth Wind & Fire, Chicago, The Trammps and other such groups was and still is some of the best music ever recorded or played live, there will be plenty of chances to see the Sensational Soul Cruisers perform this year and for many years to come. While the band travels to and plays concerts in theaters, clubs, public festivals, and private events throughout the country, they will be spending quite a bit of time up & down the east coast this year.

Over the past 3 decades the Soul Cruisers have been fortunate enough to grace the stage with many great artist from Bruce Springsteen, Little Anthony and The Imperials, Gloria Gaynor, Gary US Bonds, John Cafferty, Southside Johnny, The Emotions, Bon Jovi, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder. As well as being the long time favorite house band at New York City’s famed Copacabana.

Band Members: