Developing Your Personal Brand
to
Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC 4 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Graphic courtesy of FBRI
Dr. Rebecca R. Pauly, vice dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will lead a creative workshop on how to develop your personal brand.
Want to make yourself more memorable?
Want to position yourself in a way that aligns with your goals?
Want to intentionally shape how others perceive you?
Join Roanoke VT Women Connect for
With Dr. Rebecca R. Pauly, M.D., F.A.C.P., VTCSOM Vice Dean
Dr. Pauly has given Personal Branding workshops for over ten years from local to international venues.
Thursday, Nov. 14 noon-1 p.m.
4 Riverside Room G101
Bring a lunch, and learn how to craft your own narrative!
Contact Catherine Doss cdoss@vt.edu