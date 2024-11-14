× Expand Graphic courtesy of FBRI Dr. Rebecca R. Pauly, vice dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will lead a creative workshop on how to develop your personal brand.

Want to make yourself more memorable?

Want to position yourself in a way that aligns with your goals?

Want to intentionally shape how others perceive you?

Join Roanoke VT Women Connect for

Developing Your Personal Brand

With Dr. Rebecca R. Pauly, M.D., F.A.C.P., VTCSOM Vice Dean

Dr. Pauly has given Personal Branding workshops for over ten years from local to international venues.

Thursday, Nov. 14 noon-1 p.m.

4 Riverside Room G101

Bring a lunch, and learn how to craft your own narrative!

Contact Catherine Doss cdoss@vt.edu