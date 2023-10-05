Devils Backbone Brewing Company: A Hoop House Harvest Pairing Dinner

Master Distiller Matt Casto and Brewmaster Jason Oliver are 'pairing up' with Executive Chef Dale Ford and Agritourism Manager Jessica Carter to celebrate the most bountiful harvest of the season with a 4 course meal hosted inside our hoop house garden that brings together the food, beer, and spirits programs of Devils Backbone Basecamp.

The evening will open with hors d'oeuvres and beverages hosted outdoors in our pollinator garden, followed by a seated 4 course dinner in our hoop house garden accompanied by house-curated cocktail and beer pairings.

*Must be 21 to attend*

Single ticket includes:

H﻿ors d'oeuvres with beverage pairings

4 course meal with beverage pairings

Price is inclusive of applicable tax and gratuity, but not inclusive of Eventbrite fees.