Join Devils Backbone Brewing Co. for a weekend of adventures, incredible live music, award-winning craft beer and more. Camp out and enjoy workshops, outdoor activities, a pop-up beer festival, and good eats all on Devils Backbone’s 100-acre property tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Featuring Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Langhorne Slim, The Hip Abduction, Blitzen Trapper, Larry Keel X2, and many more. More than 20 bands on 2 stages with no overlapping sets. View the full lineup online at www.devilsbackbonehoopla.com

Single Day, Multi-Day Non Camping and Camping Passes all available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/devils-backbone-hoopla-festival-passes-tickets-29659780201