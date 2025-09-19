× Expand Devils Backbone DBLC Feed (1080 x 1080 px) - 1 5th Annual Devils Backbone Lumberjack Classic

Hold on to your axes! The 5th Annual Devils Backbone Lumberjack Classic returns to Nelson County for a weekend packed with cold beer, hot saws, and high-octane fun for the whole family! Join us September 19-21 at Devils Backbone's Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows and enjoy beer and food specials, live music, stein hoisting contests, craft vendors, and more as you watch the top-ranked lumberjacks and lumberjills in the world face off in a series of extreme timbersports challenges. FREE ADMISSION - NO TICKET REQUIRED.