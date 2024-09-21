Devils Backbone Lumberjack Classic

× Expand Devils Backbone The Lumberjacks and Lumberjills are coming back for another extreme Timbersports competition!

Devils Backbone will kick off the celebratory Oktoberfest season this year with their annual Lumberjack Classic (September 20-21), which includes a two-day event where skilled lumberjacks and lumberjills showcase their talents in extreme timber sports challenges and celebrate the start of Oktoberfest. Located at their headquarters, also known as Basecamp, the Lumberjack Classic also features local food vendors, refreshing beverages from the brewery and distillery, and live music to enjoy each day.