Devils Backbone Oktoberfest at Basecamp

Oktoberfest at Devils Backbone Basecamp

If a trip to Germany for Oktoberfest is not in the cards this year, sharing a Virginia-based alternative that pays homage to the iconic celebration in true fashion: Oktoberfest by Devils Backbone Brewing Company. All weekend long, the Oktoberfest activities will close out at Devils Backbone’s Basecamp location. Additionally, for the first time ever, Devils Backbone Basecamp will host an adult field day! The stakes are high with a grand prize of $2,000 for the winning team. Guests can round up their favorite drinking buddies and form a team of 2 to 6 players for a day filled with fun, games, beer, and friendly competition.