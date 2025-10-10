× Expand Devils Backbone OFest Feed (1080 x 1080 px) - 1 Devils Backbone Oktoberfest Weekend

Look for your lederhosen and dust off your dirndls, because Oktoberfest is almost here! Visit Devils Backbone's pubs locations in Roseland and Lexington from September 19 - October 12 for German-inspired beer and food specials, live music, and Oktoberfest-themed fun for all ages. Celebrate the end of Oktoberfest with one last hoo-rah at Devils Backbone's Basecamp Brewpub and Meadows on October 10th - October 12 with live Bavarian music, contests, face painting, craft vendor market, and more! Visit www.dbbrewingcompany.com/oktoberfest to learn more about our Oktoberfest events.