Devils Backbone Oktoberfest Weekend

Devils Backbone Basecamp & Meadows 200 Mosbys Run 200 Mosbys Run, Roanoke, Virginia 22967

Look for your lederhosen and dust off your dirndls, because Oktoberfest is almost here! Visit Devils Backbone's pubs locations in Roseland and Lexington from September 19 - October 12 for German-inspired beer and food specials, live music, and Oktoberfest-themed fun for all ages. Celebrate the end of Oktoberfest with one last hoo-rah at Devils Backbone's Basecamp Brewpub and Meadows on October 10th - October 12 with live Bavarian music, contests, face painting, craft vendor market, and more! Visit www.dbbrewingcompany.com/oktoberfest to learn more about our Oktoberfest events.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
